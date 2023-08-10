BMO Capital Markets Boosts Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $50.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OTEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $37.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. Open Text has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 173.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

