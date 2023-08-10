BMO Capital Markets Boosts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $85.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday. 58.com reissued an upgrade rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered XPO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on XPO from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.55.

XPO stock opened at $73.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. XPO has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.22.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in XPO by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

