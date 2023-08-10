BMO Capital Markets Cuts AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $106.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.17.

AMN opened at $91.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

