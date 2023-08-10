BMO Capital Markets Cuts GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target to $4.50

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. GrafTech International has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.18 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 63,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 63.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 152,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

