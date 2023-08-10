BMO Capital Markets Raises Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $58.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 888 reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,410,000 after acquiring an additional 164,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,383,000 after acquiring an additional 95,527 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

