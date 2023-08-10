Borr Drilling (BORR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 46.63%.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BORR opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.23. Borr Drilling has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

