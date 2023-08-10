Borr Drilling (BORR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 46.63%.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BORR opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.23. Borr Drilling has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $9.01.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
