BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BP. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE BP opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BP will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BP

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in BP by 202.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

