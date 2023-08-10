Brian Baranick Sells 1,350 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $82.24 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

