Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target at $872.90

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $873.48.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $785.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $742.36 and its 200-day moving average is $761.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $572.22 and a 1 year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock worth $580,412. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

