Brokerages Set South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target at $225.00

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.00.
SOUHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 195 ($2.49) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
