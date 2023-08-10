Brokers Issue Forecasts for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.81. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $14.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DKS opened at $145.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,328 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

