Brokers Issue Forecasts for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.57. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average of $92.70. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after buying an additional 3,173,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after buying an additional 1,929,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

