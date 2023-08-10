Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nuvalent, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuvalent in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvalent’s current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUVL. SVB Securities began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.31. Nuvalent has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07.

In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 10,235 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $459,142.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,053.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,024 shares of company stock worth $1,529,922 in the last ninety days. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 196.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nuvalent by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 291,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

