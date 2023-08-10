Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ryanair Holdings plc’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Ryanair in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Ryanair’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ryanair’s FY2026 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RYAAY

Ryanair Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.11. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,499,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,931 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth about $109,120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 455.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 645,627 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after purchasing an additional 612,114 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.