Brokers Offer Predictions for Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($4.78) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRYS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $61.11 and a one year high of $131.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,624,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,667,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,624,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,667,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,993 shares of company stock valued at $18,670,444. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $28,365,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,105,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 374,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 107,629 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Further Reading

