Brokers Offer Predictions for Moderna, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Moderna in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($3.86) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.45) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $101.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average of $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 1-year low of $98.43 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Moderna by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Moderna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,292,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $711,292,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,755 shares of company stock valued at $44,024,083 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

