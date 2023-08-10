Brokers Offer Predictions for nVent Electric plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $56.34.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $727,474.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Scheu acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $727,474.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,842. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,796 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,393,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 231,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 810,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

