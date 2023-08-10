Brokers Set Expectations for Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

LINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $278.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $73,024.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $73,024.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 194,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $1,245,539.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,076,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,312,736.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,038 shares of company stock worth $2,161,633. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

