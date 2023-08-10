Brokers Set Expectations for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBA. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,476,000 after purchasing an additional 650,315 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,104,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,203,000 after purchasing an additional 426,500 shares during the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 191,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

