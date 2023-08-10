Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.79

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.79 and traded as high as C$45.40. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$44.99, with a volume of 1,107,060 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 53.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 5.0100001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.86, for a total transaction of C$5,079,000.00. 7.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

