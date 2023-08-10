Brookline Capital Management Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings of $20.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $21.28. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.37) per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRSP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.62.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

