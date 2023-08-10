Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BRO opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,761,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,807,000 after acquiring an additional 96,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

