Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bumble traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.56. 4,117,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 2,514,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

