BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Raised to $85.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BWXT. Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.17.

NYSE BWXT opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $76.26. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.84.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,005,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 867,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,078,000 after buying an additional 181,799 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

