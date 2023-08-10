Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.98. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.25. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,238 shares of company stock worth $28,988,540 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

