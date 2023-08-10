Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $24.98. Cadre shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 48,406 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. Cadre had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Cadre Stock Up 9.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cadre by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cadre by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 37,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadre by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $961.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

