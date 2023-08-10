Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $108.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.37. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $147.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

