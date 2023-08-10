Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

CCJ opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 228.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,732,000 after buying an additional 6,521,454 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after buying an additional 441,552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,205,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,033,000 after buying an additional 997,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

