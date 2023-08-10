Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 1,284.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

