Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Target Price to $65.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,492 shares of company stock valued at $324,174. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Further Reading

