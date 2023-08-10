Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $62.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,985,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,409,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684,896 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

