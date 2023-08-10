Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.69) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARWR has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Securities downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 30th. SVB Leerink downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.96. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,817,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

