Capital One Financial Weighs in on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil
In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
