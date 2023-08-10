Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $91.97 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.84.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.