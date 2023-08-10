Carpenter Technology Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $18,635,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $20,658,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

