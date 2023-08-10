Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,586,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,472,000 after acquiring an additional 140,861 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 38.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 215.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $61.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $49,045.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

