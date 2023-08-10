Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) & CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Head to Head Comparison

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) and CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cascades and CCL Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Cascades alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cascades 0 0 1 0 3.00 CCL Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cascades currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 56.96%. CCL Industries has a consensus target price of $75.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.19%. Given CCL Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CCL Industries is more favorable than Cascades.

Dividends

Profitability

Cascades pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. CCL Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cascades pays out -16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CCL Industries pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Cascades and CCL Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cascades N/A N/A N/A CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cascades and CCL Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cascades N/A N/A N/A ($1.00) -8.76 CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A $5.45 8.54

Cascades is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CCL Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Cascades shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of CCL Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CCL Industries beats Cascades on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc. produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products. The company also provides hygiene and tissue solutions, such as bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, paper and hand towels, bathroom issues, dispensers, table and facial napkins, wipers, and household towels; cascades fluff and tuff products; and fiber-based materials, which include tissue paper jumbo rolls, containerboards, specialty papers, technology barrier solutions, structural components, and uncoated recycled paperboards. In addition, it is involved in the provision of recycling solutions, which include recycling services, brokering and trading of materials, secure shredding, recycling equipment, and graphic design and printing services. The company provides recycling solutions for municipal, industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors. Cascades Inc. was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc. engages in manufacture and sale of labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets. This segment also provides extruded and labeled plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols and specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated and die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate, and other complementary products and services. The Avery segment offers printable media products, including address and shipping labels, marketing and product identification labels, indexes and dividers, business cards, and name badges supported by customized software solutions; and organizational products, such as binders, sheet protectors, and writing instruments. This segment also provides direct to consumer digitally imaged media products, such as labels, business cards, name badges, and family oriented identification labels supported by unique web-enabled e-commerce URLs. The Checkpoint segment offers technology-driven loss-prevention, inventory management, and labelling solutions, including radio frequency and radio-frequency identification solutions to retail and apparel industries. The Innovia segment provides specialty, high-performance, multi-layer, and surface engineered biaxially oriented polypropylene films for pressure sensitive label materials, flexible packaging, and consumer packaged goods industries. It operates in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.