Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cassava Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cassava Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of -0.21. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $51.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.