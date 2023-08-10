Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cassava Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cassava Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Cassava Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %
Cassava Sciences stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of -0.21. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $51.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
