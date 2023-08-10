CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.20. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 123,016 shares changing hands.
CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.68.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology
About CBAK Energy Technology
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
