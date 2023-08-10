CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.20. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 123,016 shares changing hands.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.68.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

About CBAK Energy Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,995 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 49,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.