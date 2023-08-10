Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $168.70 and last traded at $168.70, with a volume of 60260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.36.

The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 24.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 52.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $42,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

