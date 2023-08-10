Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

TSE CVE opened at C$26.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.90 and a 52 week high of C$29.99.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2890485 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

