Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.07.

CDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,247,018.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total value of $279,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $397,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,680 shares of company stock worth $2,665,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.13, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Free Report

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

