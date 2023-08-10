CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $92.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CF. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $82.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,700 shares of company stock worth $2,736,199. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after buying an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

