Chardan Capital Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $110.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRSP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of CRSP opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $83.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

