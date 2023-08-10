Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

CQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

In related news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 218,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 725,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 174.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

