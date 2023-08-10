China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) will issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

Shares of CAAS opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.40. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $9.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

