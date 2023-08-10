Christopher J. Dyer Sells 4,800 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,795.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Oceaneering International Stock Performance
Shares of OII opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.86.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $597.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Oceaneering International
About Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.
