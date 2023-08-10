Christopher J. Dyer Sells 4,800 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,795.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OII opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.86.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $597.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after acquiring an additional 151,313 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $85,713,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 161,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,621,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 344,707 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,991 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

