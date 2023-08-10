Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cidara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.24. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.10.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 67.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cidara Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,602 shares in the company, valued at $318,337.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Articles

