Cintas Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cintas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.07 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $492.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $492.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. Cintas has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $518.71.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

