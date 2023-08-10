CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE CIR opened at $55.82 on Thursday. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

